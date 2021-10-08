Ireland signs on to landmark global corporate tax deal
Global energy crisis adds to stagflation concerns, Facebook’s alleged misleading user numbers
Ireland has finally abandoned its cherished 12.5 per cent corporate tax rate and signed up to a minimum 15 per cent global rate that will cost the country about €2bn in lost revenues; it was a volatile week for energy markets; and stagflation has returned as a risk for investors and cast a shadow over the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. Plus, the FT’s deputy head of Lex, Elaine Moore, digs into the allegation that Facebook presents misleading user numbers.
Stagflation risk returns for investors as gas prices surge
OECD close to final global compact on corporate tax
Ireland signs up to global corporate tax deal
Facebook: whistleblower allegations of misleading audience size should be taken seriously
