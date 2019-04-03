Tencent, the Chinese tech giant, has scored its first big hit overseas, wooing 263m users to its PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds mobile game in the past year, according to data from app tracker Sensor Tower.

Tencent and rival Alibaba have grown to a combined market valuation of $930bn on the back of strong growth in China, where many of their foreign rivals such as Facebook and Google’s YouTube are blocked. However, they have struggled to gain much more than a toehold overseas.

At the same time, smaller Chinese tech companies have successfully expanded abroad. TikTok, the popular short video app owned by ByteDance, passed 1bn downloads worldwide last month, while several other Chinese start-ups are adopting business models wholly predicated on overseas markets.

Yet the huge popularity of PUBG Mobile shows Tencent is making some headway in India, a favoured market for both Tencent and Alibaba as they plot global expansion.

Even so, as in China, PUBG Mobile has not escaped the notice of regulators in India, who are wary of a violent game that can prove addictive. Some cities in Gujarat, a state in north-west India, have banned the game altogether.

Tencent said it was working on efforts to promote “healthy and responsible” game playing in India, much as it has in China.

“We were thus surprised to learn that local authorities in a few cities have decided to impose a ban on playing our game,” the company said in a statement.

“We are working to understand the legal basis of such bans, and hope we can have a constructive dialogue with relevant authorities to explain our objectives and that they withdraw the prohibition.”

Randy Nelson, head of mobile insights at Sensor Tower, attributed the game’s popularity in India to the fact it can run on a wide variety of phones, including lower-end Android phones. About 70 per cent of the game’s downloads in India come from the Google Play store.

Tencent has historically lagged behind Alibaba in India, but has taken steps in recent months to expand in the country. Tencent has launched on India’s Unified Payment Interface payment system and taken stakes in food delivery service Swiggy and messaging app Hike Messenger.