When former banker Emilie Bellet discovered that an average woman in her twenties would have to work 37 years longer than her male counterparts to accumulate the same pension wealth, she thought it was time to do something about it.

She launched Vestpod seven years ago with the ambition of empowering 1mn women financially. In this Money Clinic Investment Masterclass, Emilie talks to host Claer Barrett, the FT’s consumer editor, about how to get started investing, when to start saving for a pension and why some of the myths around women investors are just that.

Vestpod is focused on women, but the episode is packed with useful tips forall budding savers and investors.

