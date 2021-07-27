Projected income in retirement may not even cover the basics

Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

REPEAT: In this week's episode of the Money Clinic, Claer chats to Naureen about getting started in investing. Naureen had a wake up call when she received her annual pension statement through the post, and saw that her projected income in retirement would not even cover the basics. But with so much information out there on investing, she doesn’t know where to begin. Experts Jason Butler, the FT columnist and Charlotte Brayton, financial planner at James Hambro & Partners join Claer to give their two pennies worth.





If you would like to talk to Claer on a future episode, please email the Money Clinic team at money@ft.com with a short description of your problem, and how you would like us to help.





If you want to read more about the topics covered in this week's episode, check out the following FT articles - some of which are free to read:

Even if you are not a fan of 90s rapper Vanilla Ice, Claer’s free primer on the tax advantages of investing through a stocks and shares Isa is a must-read for UK listeners: https://www.ft.com/content/684dbb86-40b4-11e9-b896-fe36ec32aece

If you want to read more about budgeting, here is another free column of Claer’s: https://on.ft.com/2WTh1PP

A more serious read for investors to get their teeth into is this piece by John Kay - How to build your own investment portfolio with £10,000: https://www.ft.com/content/24b98a82-b55e-11e6-961e-a1acd97f622d

We also heartily recommend John Kay’s book "The Long and the Short of It - A guide to finance and investment for normally intelligent people who aren’t in the industry".





Say hello on social media:

You can follow Claer on Twitter and Instagram @Claerb

You can follow Jason Butler on Twitter and Instagram @JBtheWealthMan

You can follow FT Money on Twitter @FTMoney





See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.