A French court has dismissed charges against Lafarge of “complicity in crimes against humanity” in Syria, easing the legal threats faced by the cement group over its past activities in the war-torn country.

LafargeHolcim confirmed the Paris Court of Appeal’s decision on Thursday. However, it said judges would continue to investigate charges of “financing of terrorists, endangerment of people's lives and violation of sanctions”.

The probe centres on a Lafarge cement plant the company kept running for more than three years after civil war broke out in Syria in 2011, predating the company’s €41bn merger with Switzerland’s Holcim that created LafargeHolcim, the world’s biggest cement company.

The French authorities are investigating whether Lafarge financed terrorism while sacrificing the safety of its workers at the factory by making protection payments to militant groups, including Isis, to keep it operating.

They are also looking into who knew about the payments and when, whether sanctions were violated and whether Lafarge can be held liable for neglecting its responsibilities.

“LafargeHolcim deeply regrets the unacceptable errors committed in Syria. The company has taken immediate and firm steps to make sure that similar events will not happen again,” the company said in its statement on Thursday. “None of the individuals put under investigation is today with the company and the company stopped operating in the country more than five years ago.”

However, Marie-Laure Guislain, head of litigation at Paris-based Sherpa, an NGO that supports victims of economic crimes and helped file the original complaint against Lafarge, hit out against the decision.

By “refusing to confirm the charge against Lafarge of complicity in crimes against humanity, the Investigation Chamber is impeding the fight against the impunity of multinationals that operate in areas of armed conflict – depriving those affected by these conflicts from accessing justice,” she said.

Sherpa, which filed its complaint along with the European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights and 11 Syrian former Lafarge employees, said it would appeal to the French supreme court.

The Lafarge case has caused a public storm in France, where the company was considered a leading member of the industrial establishment, and has resulted in several high-ranking executives leaving the group and being placed under investigation.

A probe into Eric Olsen, former LafargeHolcim chief executive, was dropped in March .