JD.com, China’s answer to Amazon, has had a rough ride. Shares in the country’s number two e-commerce group hit an 11-month high in July. They have shed 16 per cent of their value since then, as the trade fight between the US and China has worsened.

Tuesday was the company’s chance to reassure investors that the Chinese consumer remained in rude health. A surprise profit, solid user growth, a better than expected rise in revenue and soothing words on current trading did just that. The US-listed stock jumped more than 10 per cent.

Chief executive Richard Liu talked up the company’s investment in logistics and second-tier cities. This helped fend off intense competition from sector heavyweight Alibaba and upstart Pinduoduo, he said.

But a large value added tax cut implemented by Beijing in March offers an equally plausible explanation for the company’s sales growth revival. This particularly applies to big-ticket items such as household appliances and electronics which make up 60 per cent of group revenue. This stimulus is unlikely to be repeated.

Moreover, Tuesday’s results only cover the quarter to the end of June. Since then, the mood has soured considerably. Few should be surprised if China’s legion of shoppers start reining in spending again.

Retail is a tough sector to operate in, even in the best of times. Despite JD.com’s efforts to diversify, Alibaba is aggressively expanding into the high-end luxury goods market. Pinduoduo, which specialises is selling to groups, is picking up the lower tier of demand.

Chinese video games giant Tencent may be a better bet for investors keen to maintain exposure to Chinese consumer stocks. The company is bouncing back after an annus horribilis that saw Beijing’s crackdown on new game approvals hit revenues.

Its forward price-to-earnings ratio, at 28 times, looks like a bargain compared with JD.com at 41 times and Amazon at 66.7 times.