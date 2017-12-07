Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help! or Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

Vanguard, the passive investment giant, has expanded its target retirement fund (TRF) range with the launch of two new low-cost products aimed at younger UK investors at the start of their careers who plan to retire between 2060 and 2065.

The funds have low ongoing charges of 0.24 per cent per year and fit within Vanguard’s range of 11 TRF funds, which investors choose based on their expected retirement date. The funds invest in a mix of Vanguard equity and bond index funds, and exchange traded funds.

Vanguard’s TRFs alter their asset mix automatically over time as investors approach retirement, moving towards a more conservative mix, with fewer stocks and more bonds, as that date approaches.

The two new funds will invest in “low-cost, high-quality” equity and bond funds according to Vanguard and can be included within a tax-efficient pension wrapper and also an individual savings account.

According to the US fund house, an individual expecting to retire in 2060 or 2065 could end up with a £135,000 pot after 40 years by investing £100 a month into one of its TRF funds, assuming a growth rate of 5 per cent per year and factoring in the ongoing charge of 0.24 per cent.

Vanguard’s TRF funds range from a retirement date of 2010, which is now closed to investors, to a retirement date of 2065. The mix of assets in each ranges from its 2010 fund, with just over 20 per cent invested in stocks and the majority invested in bonds, to its 2060 fund, aimed at those aged between 18 to 23, which currently has more than 50 per cent invested in US stocks and 36 per cent invested in international stocks.