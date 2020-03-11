Value added tax will be removed from the sale of digital books, magazines, academic journals and digital newspapers, the chancellor announced in the Budget, a move which the government estimates will cost £810m over the next five years.

Until now, digital publications had been charged 20 per cent VAT, with the publishing industry claiming it effectively amounted to a “tax on reading”. By contrast, physical books and newspapers have been VAT-exempted for decades as governments had considered them a public good.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the government would bring the tax-status for digital and physical publications in line with each other “in time for Christmas”. “There will be no VAT on Hilary Mantel, manuals of textbooks like Gray’s Anatomy or works of fantasy like [shadow chancellor] John McDonnell’s economics for the many,” he said.

Budget documents show the move will cost the Treasury £60m in the first year, but then increase substantially each year after that, which suggests the government expects digital sales to jump markedly. Over the five-year budget period the removal of VAT on “e-publications” will cost £810m.

Mr Sunak pitched the changes as a win for consumers and especially young readers. But it will also be a substantial bonus for companies who have been undergoing a tough transformation from physical to digital publishing.

One sector expected to benefit will be news outlets, which stand to save millions of pounds in the tax previously paid on digital subscriptions sold to readers.

The News Media Association, an industry body, welcomed the changes but said the VAT-exemption should now be extended beyond the definition of “e-newspapers”.

“We look forward to seeing more detail on the scheme but it is vital that the VAT zero-rating is applied to all the various digital platforms through which news media journalism is distributed,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

It also comes as Rupert Murdoch’s News UK, the publisher of the Times, has been pushing hard for its premium newsbrand to be exempted from paying VAT. In January, News UK successfully argued before a tax tribunal that its digital subscriptions should be VAT-free because the Times website should be considered a newspaper.

The Publishing Association, another industry body, which had also led the public campaign for the change, praised Mr Sunak for acknowledging “the value of reading”.

“The decision to axe the reading tax will bring an end to the illogical and unfair tax on those who need or prefer to read digitally and should contribute to an increase in literacy in the UK,” said chief executive Stephen Lotinga.

The association has previously said universities, libraries and the NHS may save up to £55 million a year in additional VAT because of the way that digital publications are currently taxed.