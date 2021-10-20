Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

China has told McDonald’s to expand a digital renminbi payments system at restaurants across the country before the Beijing Winter Olympics; and about a quarter of all US infrastructure is at risk of serious flooding, which could hit prices in the $4tn municipal bond market. Plus, the FT’s Sam Jones discusses the scandal that led to the spectacular downfall of former Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz and what could be next for the country.





Beijing presses McDonald's to expand e-currency system before Olympics

Flooding could leave billions of US municipal debt under water

Rise and fall: the scandal that toppled Austria’s Sebastian Kurz

WeWork to make belated arrival on stock market after Spac merger

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Gavin Kallmann and Michael Bruning. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

