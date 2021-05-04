Be the first to know about every new Coronavirus story

The vaccination rollout is helping the world fight the coronavirus pandemic but unequal access, vaccine hesitancy, and manufacturing bottlenecks remain big problems. Ugur Sahin, co-founder of BioNTech, Kate Bingham, managing-partner at SV Health Investors who was the first head of the UK’s vaccine task force, and Seth Berkley, chief executive of the Gavi global health alliance, discuss with FT Science Editor Clive Cookson how the world can do better in future.

