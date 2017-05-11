Markets stuck in one of quietest runs since 1927



No, you’re not imagining it. The markets really are dead quiet.

Deutsche Bank has crunched the numbers:

Last night we saw yet another sub +\- 0.20% close in the S&P 500 (+0.11%) which saw the index fail to hold above what’s appearing to be an elusive 2400 level. This now makes it 10 out of 11 days with such a small move in either direction. By our estimates this has only ever happened on 1 other occasion in data going back to 1927. Technically it has occurred 3 times but it was all in one sequence in November 1961. By our estimates there has never been a run of 12 out of 13. So today has the potential to be a record-equalling day.

This crushing tedium is broad. Earlier this week, the German bank also pointed out that currencies are in a deep slumber – one that it expects to snap soon. We’ll wake you up if it does.

Bilal Hafeez at Nomura (and formerly of Deutsche), thinks investors are trapped by indecision: