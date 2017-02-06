Fillon says sorry but pledges to fight on

François Fillon has apologised for employing his wife and children as his aides but insisted their work justified their salaries, as France’s embattled centre-right presidential candidate vowed to fight on to salvage his troubled campaign.

The former prime minister, until recently a frontrunner in the presidential contest, said he would disclose details of the payments made to Penelope Fillon and two of his children when they worked as his parliamentary assistants.

Mr Fillon denied allegations reported by satirical newspaper Le Canard Enchaîné that they had done no proper work, but admitted that “past standard practices” were no longer perceived as appropriate and that employing his family members had “caused mistrust”.

“What was acceptable in the past no longer is,” Mr Fillon said during a press conference at his campaign headquarters. “It was a mistake. I deeply regret it and apologise to the French people.”

The hastily arranged apology was Mr Fillon’s last-ditch attempt to keep his presidential campaign afloat and fend off questions over his ethics. The presidential hopeful has faced calls from senior party figures to stand down as centre-right nominee over accusations that his family received a combined €880,000 in public money for the alleged fake jobs.

But Mr Fillon’s Republican party also dreads a disruptive and potentially catastrophic withdrawal less than 80 days before the first round of presidential elections.

“This has given him another few days to show he is a viable candidate,” Jerome Fourquet, director at Ifop, a polling organisation, says. “If he succeeds in consolidating support within his core electorate, he could probably hang on to his bid for some time — barring other revelations of course. If he doesn’t succeed and if support continues to decline, he’s done and it will be mayhem on the right.”

Ms Fillon is also embroiled in claims that she received €100,000 from Marc Ladreit de Lacharrière, a billionaire entrepreneur who was awarded the Légion d’Honneur at Mr Fillon’s instigation when he was prime minister, for an alleged fake adviser role at one of his publications.

Mr Fillon has denied wrongdoing. State prosecutors are investigating the claims.

Surveys suggest the allegations have hurt Mr Fillon, who has based his campaign on a promise to restore high moral standards in politics.

Having been a favourite, he is now lying third in the presidential race and would be knocked out in the first of the election’s two rounds. He trails Marine Le Pen, the far-right leader, and Emmanuel Macron, the 39-year-old former economy minister who is running as an independent with a 10-month old party.

In a communications offensive, Mr Fillon’s staff printed and distributed more than 3m leaflets over the weekend, entitled “Stop the Manhunt” and depicting the affair as a Socialist conspiracy.

An Ifop survey released on Sunday showed 68 per cent believing that Mr Fillon should drop his presidential bid. Less than one in four believed he was “honest”, from half of them in a previous poll in November shortly after he easily won the centre-right nomination.

But support from core Republican sympathisers has remained strong, with two-thirds wanting Mr Fillon to stay on.

Reports in Le Monde on Monday claimed that prosecutors were extending their investigations to look at allegations that Ms Fillon’s job at Mr de Lacharrière’s publication could have been a way to thank Mr Fillon for decorating him the previous year. Mr Fillon did not address the allegations on Monday.

On Friday, police carried out searches at the Senate, looking for information on alleged payments of tens of thousands of euros made to Mr Fillon’s two children when he was a senator between 2005 and 2007.

At the weekend, party insiders were seriously considering alternative candidates in case Mr Fillon was forced to drop his presidential bid.

Senator Bruno Gilles, head of the influential southern Bouches-du-Rhone region, said in a radio interview that the party faithful had “turned the page” and wanted a change of candidate.

“This scandal is doing us more damage every day, and we can’t wait another two weeks,” Mr Gilles said, echoing Georges Fenech, an MP close to former president and unsuccessful primary candidate Nicolas Sarkozy, who described the primary vote as “void” on Wednesday.

Alain Juppé, the 71-year-old former prime minister who came second in the primary elections, on Monday quashed mounting speculation that he would step in by tweeting: “No means no.”

Mr Fourquet said Mr Juppé’s problem was that his centrist policies were not supported by a majority in the party, while younger candidates were not ready.

“Mr Fillon’s chance is that there is no natural replacement,” Mr Fourquet said. “It’s not like the Tour de France, where you would give the yellow jersey to the second in line if we find out the winner was a cheat.”

On Monday, Mr Fillon said he was “chosen by millions of French people” and was “not a party’s candidate”.

“No party leadership can question the primary,” he said. “That is why I hereby announce that a new campaign is kicking off.”