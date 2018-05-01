Archer Daniels Midland, one of the world’s biggest traders of agricultural commodities, on Tuesday signalled that a long awaited recovery in profitability had finally arrived, saying its oilseeds business was likely to report more than $1bn in earnings this year.

After several tough years in which international grains merchants have struggled to find lucrative trading opportunities because of bumper harvests, 2018 has started on a more positive note for traders.

Argentina’s worst drought in five decades has hit production of soyabeans, which are crushed to make feed for livestock. This in turn has boosted processing margins in the Americas as buyers have scrambled to find alternative sources of supply.

Argentina is the world’s top exporter of soyabean meal with around 40 per cent market share.

“We have confidence that we could see oilseeds achieve north of $1bn of operating profit in 2018 . . . that’s a significant increase over about the $850m of adjusted operating profit that we achieved last year,” said Juan Luciano, ADM chief executive.

He was speaking after ADM reported first-quarter results that topped market expectations.

We feel very strongly about not only the sustainability of this margin, but the sustainability and improvement of our performance in the years to come

The Chicago-based group posted net income of $396m in the three months to March, up from $340m in the same period a year ago, boosted by a lower tax rate and a $120m biodiesel rebate.

ADM said it processed record volumes of soyabeans in North and South America in the quarter as it moved to lock in high margins. While that had not immediately translated into higher profits because of “negative timing effects” of more than $100m on forward hedges, Mr Luciano said the position would reverse later in the year.

Companies like ADM use derivatives to lock in profits on supply deals, although this can lead to some volatility in earnings until the underlying contracts are completed.

Mr Luciano said he believed the turnround in the soyabean market was sustainable, citing several factors including strong demand.

“When you had all these, plus everything that we have been doing in terms of cost control and swing capacity in our facilities, we feel very strongly about not only the sustainability of this margin, but the sustainability and improvement of our performance in the years to come,” he said.

Another factor that helped the oilseeds business was the return to the market of Brazilian farmers who had withheld their soyabeans because of low prices in 2017.

The lack of availability caused chaos in the industry last year, hitting profits at ADM and rivals such as Bunge who had to buy beans in the market to fulfil supply contracts.

“In Brazil, we have seen farmer selling. At this point in time, they price probably about 56 per cent to 60 per cent of the crop versus about 44 per cent a year ago. So we’ve seen good farmer selling,” Mr Luciano said.

ADM is one of the largest exporters of US sorghum to China, and Mr Luciano said it would see a $30m hit in the second quarter from Beijing’s import duty announced last month.

Last year, ADM made a takeover approach to Bunge, leading to deal talks as the industry struggled with tough market conditions. Those talks have fizzled out, however.