Listen to this article
Registration is now open for Britain’s Healthiest Workplace 2019, a survey that allows employers and staff across the UK to learn more about their own health, how they compare with others and to understand the link to productivity.
The survey, overseen by an advisory board chaired by Dame Carol Black at the University of Cambridge, has drawn on six years of data to provide insights into workplace practices and the health of the British workforce. Supported by the FT and developed by Vitality Health with support from Rand Europe, the aim is to analyse trends across the private, public and non-profit sectors.
At a time of growing debate over mental health and the cultural differences that set millennials apart from older employees, the data show important distinctions and trends among different age groups, sectors, and locations across the UK. According to the 2018 edition of Britain’s Healthiest Workplace, productivity loss is higher among younger employees and lower-income workers.
That survey underlined the fundamental role of sleep in improving physical and mental health and cutting absenteeism and presenteeism. It also highlighted the pressures linked to financial uncertainty and the ill health sometimes suffered by workers on flexible contracts.
Yet the data also suggest that three quarters of productivity losses linked to ill health can be mitigated by policies to improve staff welfare, from encouraging more physical activity to mental health support.
Employers who agree to participate in the free survey by visiting this link could win recognition in the annual awards and the 2019 edition of the FT’s forthcoming Health at Work report, appearing in the newspaper and on ft.com in November.
Participants will also receive a comprehensive report compiled by researchers at Rand. Based on analysis of the data, the report will show companies how they compare with others, both as a workplace and in terms of the physical and mental health of their employees.
The report will also assess the effectiveness of different health and wellbeing interventions — including the extent to which employees use and value them.
The deadline for registration is June 14 and the survey has to be completed by June 28.
Employees — whose individual responses are anonymised — each receive a digital Personal Health Report which includes their risk-adjusted age, analysis of their particular risk factors and recommendations for improvement.
The survey consists of two parts: one for employers that is completed by a representative of the organisation, and another to be completed by individual employees within the organisation on a voluntary basis. Links to both are sent out after registration.
Since Britain’s Healthiest Workplace was originally launched in 2013, before the FT came on board in 2016, 690 organisations have participated — many of them repeat participants — and over 150,000 employees have taken part.
Get alerts on Health when a new story is published