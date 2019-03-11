What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time

Registration is now open for Britain’s Healthiest Workplace 2019, a survey that allows employers and staff across the UK to learn more about their own health, how they compare with others and to understand the link to productivity.

The survey, overseen by an advisory board chaired by Dame Carol Black at the University of Cambridge, has drawn on six years of data to provide insights into workplace practices and the health of the British workforce. Supported by the FT and developed by Vitality Health with support from Rand Europe, the aim is to analyse trends across the private, public and non-profit sectors.

At a time of growing debate over mental health and the cultural differences that set millennials apart from older employees, the data show important distinctions and trends among different age groups, sectors, and locations across the UK. According to the 2018 edition of Britain’s Healthiest Workplace, productivity loss is higher among younger employees and lower-income workers.

That survey underlined the fundamental role of sleep in improving physical and mental health and cutting absenteeism and presenteeism. It also highlighted the pressures linked to financial uncertainty and the ill health sometimes suffered by workers on flexible contracts.

Yet the data also suggest that three quarters of productivity losses linked to ill health can be mitigated by policies to improve staff welfare, from encouraging more physical activity to mental health support.