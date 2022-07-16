This week, Lilah talks to Martin Wolf about having the confidence to change your mind. Martin is our chief economics commentator and one of the most influential economics journalists in the world. He reflects on how he forms a worldview, and how his opinions have shifted over the past half-century. Then, we hear about the 'gentle parenting' craze on Instagram from Washington correspondent Courtney Weaver. There are no punishments, no bribes, and it encourages your child to have big feelings. But is it asking too much of parents?

Links and mentions from the episode:

–Martin’s upcoming book is called The Crisis of Democratic Capitalism: https://www.penguin.co.uk/books/305263/the-crisis-of-democratic-capitalism-by-wolf-martin/9780241303412

–Martin’s most recent column, ‘Inflation is a political challenge as well as an economic one’: https://on.ft.com/3ciWO1m

–Martin’s economics book picks for the summer: https://on.ft.com/3yHzuSo

–Courtney Weaver’s piece, ‘Inside gentle parenting’: https://on.ft.com/3APRpZS

