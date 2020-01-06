Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

France warns the US about the repercussions of imposing tariffs in response to thedigital services tax on the likes of Google and Amazon, Boris Johnson is expected to pressure the European Commission to fast-track Brexit-related trade talks, and Spain is one step closer to its first coalition government in modern times after a parliamentary vote on Sunday. Plus, the FT’s Katrina Manson reports on the fallout from the US assassination of Qassem Soleimani.

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.