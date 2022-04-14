In a country besieged by war, Ukrainian politicians continued to meet in their parliamentary building, despite the clear threat of attack from Russian troops. Ukrainian MP Dmytro Natalukha shares his experiences of keeping parliament running while Kyiv was under siege. As chairman of Ukraine’s economic affairs committee, Natalukha tells how the country’s economy has been ravaged, and how he expects the war will develop over the coming months.

Clips: NBC News, BBC, DW News, CNA

Presented by Gideon Rachman. Produced by Persis Love. Sound design by Guldem Masa.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

