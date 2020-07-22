Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Former home secretary Amber Rudd finds the state of the Conservative party "devastating” and "embarrassing". In the second episode of a special interview series, she tells Sebastian Payne that Boris Johnson’s all-male cabal is promoting inequality, is high-handed with business and is heading for a hard Brexit without appearing to analyse different outcomes on trade.





In response to Ms Rudd’s comments, Downing Street said the government was “focused on improving diversity throughout our ministerial ranks and crucially lining up the next generation of female talent”.

