Complacency blinds investors to the inevitable reckoning facing a company that has made a lot of money for them. It was possible to argue back in 2012 that shares in Aggreko would rally briefly following a profit warning, but margins would shrink as competition increased. So it has proved. Even with the shares of the temporary power group now 50 per cent lower, many shareholders have yet to absorb the lesson.

A second cognitive bias is to believe that the intrinsic quality of a business necessarily correlates to its financial performance. But the latter may disappoint for extrinsic reasons. This is the case at Aggreko, a decent business in a defensible niche. Profits before exceptionals and tax fell £31m to £221m in 2016 at this former darling of the City of London. Oil prices remained relatively depressed, so US shale energy operators hired fewer generators.

Argentina also has less use for the 1MW machines that resemble a diesel engine in a shipping container. The country’s return to international bond markets is funding the installation of new, permanent power generation. Contract expiries have forced the company to warn of a 2017 drop in profits, which forecasters have downgraded to about £200m.

The shares dropped 12 per cent, but the forward earnings ratio remained at around 16 times. Investors, in other words, can see Aggreko’s earnings are less predictable than they thought. They just do not wish to discount the shares accordingly.

By inference, they believe Chris Weston, Aggreko’s brisk boss, can lift margins to 20 per cent. This is optimistic. New competition flooded into the temporary power market, where barriers to entry are low, when returns were just 4 percentage points higher than now. These parvenues will have fared worse than Aggreko. But most are private, and can tolerate low margins for longer.

The time to contemplate buying the heavily shorted shares will be when price falls outstrip earnings downgrades. Or when oil booms, sovereign debt defaults or natural disasters stimulate demand for temporary power.

Email the Lex team at lex@ft.com