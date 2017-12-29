FT Series

The best FT Weekend columns of 2017

Catch up on our top commentary from Simon Kuper, Jo Ellison, Robert Shrimsley, Gillian Tett, Janan Ganesh and more
Brexit and the great Irish granny grab

‘It seems strange that there are not more businesses devoted to the task of finding my lost Hibernian ancestors’

A Japanese lesson for Wall Street

The humbling tale of the bankers who felt ashamed of the system’s failure

The problem with English

‘Foreign countries are opaque to mostly monolingual Britons and Americans. Foreigners know us much better than we know them’

Mme Macron, a little bit of Essex in the Elysée Palace

Brigitte Trogneux brings a welcome revolution to the sober style of the world’s First Wives Club

Forget ‘creatives’ — management makes the world go round

The cult runs into trouble when it demotes the practical in favour of defining creativity as the highest skill

The Brexit monomania built on blind faith

Golding’s ‘The Spire’ offers eerie parallels with Britain’s withdrawal from the EU

More from this Series

Save us from this smart-casual hell

The satanic hybrid of a blazer worn with jeans proves men everywhere have lost the style plot

Bada boom! A tale of an exploding frog

I suffered a Tony Soprano moment when the wrong sort of frog invaded my wildlife pond

Looking for the knife in a drawer full of spoons

Such a team offers less a rainbow of attributes and more a toolkit of varied skills

Thaler: how to change minds and influence people

The story of how a ‘lazy’ man won a Nobel Prize is as important as what he won it for

How to dress like a Supreme Leader

‘In Pyongyang, Kim Jong Un’s tailor cut me a ‘Kim’ suit: medium brown in colour with slightly flared trousers’

Uber: the triumph of wallet over spirit

‘I am quietly pleased London has taken a stand because, frankly, I wasn’t going to’

Why British banter gets lost in translation

The rest of the world is not always charmed by Britons’ caustic conversation

Can we reset fashion’s moral compass?

In an industry that pushes the boundaries of taste, how do we draw the line on issues of sexual impropriety?

Beware the Tory cult that’s steering Brexit

‘The difficulty of Brexiting is part of the appeal: only a great tribe can renew itself through sacrifice’

Harvey Weinstein and the naked truth about Hollywood

The movie magnate is part of a culture in which we’re all complicit

How to avoid the ‘dinner party silence’

‘I must confess that whenever I check on a lulling silence, it is always 20 to or 20 past the hour’

August: the month of class anxiety

‘Jockeying among the elites did not always seem such a contemptible topic. From the 19th to mid-20th centuries, great novels turned on it’

Why we all need more philosophy in our lives

A new prize recognises the importance of philosophical ideas