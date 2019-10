Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Donald Trump imposes sanctions against Turkish officials, hopes fade for a Brexit deal at a European summit this week, Facebook admits doubts about its digital currency, Libra, as regulatory hurdles loom and African swine fever drives up European pork prices. Plus, the FT’s James Politi explains why the US-China trade truce reached last week is still fragile.

