Modern life can be deafening — but for all the shouting, no one’s listening any more. This is the conclusion reached by FT columnist Jo Ellison after an uncomfortably noisy Eurostar journey. She discusses what’s gone wrong with Horatia Harrod. Read Jo's column here





Contributors: Katie Martin, capital markets editor, Horatia Harrod, associate editor of FT Life & Arts, and Jo Ellison, fashion editor and columnist. Producer: Fiona Symon