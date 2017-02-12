SoundCloud loses key executives amid funding woes

German music streaming service SoundCloud has lost two of its top executives, and is urgently seeking funds, after warning in January that it may run out of cash this year.

Marc Strigel, SoundCloud’s chief operating officer, and its finance director Markus Harder have both left. “After five or so years, they felt it was time to move on to new adventures,” said a company spokesperson.

SoundCloud, which has previously hired Morgan Stanley as its banker, is “currently out speaking to investors” and working with the “same external partners”, the spokesperson said.

Although SoundCloud is reporting business as usual, investors claim the company is becoming increasingly desperate for fresh funding. “SoundCloud is begging for money, but I wouldn’t give them any right now,” a German financier told the FT on condition of anonymity. “They need to rethink their valuation and settle for a down round [at a lower valuation].”

SoundCloud, once one of Europe’s hottest start-ups, boasts a 200m-strong creative community and 135m tracks, with remixes and new artists coveted by competitors.

The Berlin-based service, which raised $100m in June from a group of investors including Twitter, was last valued at about $700m.

Although it has been shopping around for investors for a while, the urgency for funds has recently escalated.

SoundCloud has never turned a profit. Last month, annual accounts filed at Companies House in the UK showed it had incurred a €51m loss in 2015. The directors of the company and EY, its auditor, warned there was a “material uncertainty which may cast significant doubt about the company’s ability to continue as a going concern”.

While SoundCloud’s directors said they believed the business would have sufficient funds to meet its liabilities, “risks and uncertainties may cause the company to run out of cash . . . and would require [SoundCloud] to raise additional funds which are not currently planned”.

Last April, the company launched SoundCloud Go, its $9.99 subscription option, which put it in direct competition with the likes of Swedish music streaming giant Spotify and Apple Music. Industry insiders were sceptical about the move.

“It will never get conversion rates [from free to paid] anywhere close to Spotify’s 20-25 per cent,” said analyst Mark Mulligan, founder of Midea Research. “The best it could ever hope for was 2 to 3 per cent, and in doing so it will alienate much of its userbase.”

In September, the FT reported SoundCloud was in discussions with Spotify to be acquired. However, the deal fell through because Spotify felt it would slow down its own path to flotation, according to a person familiar with the matter.