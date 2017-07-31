Daily briefing: MUFG makes Brexit plans, Pimco’s ‘remarkable turnaround’ and how to demand equal pay

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

MUFG, Japan’s biggest bank, plans to choose Amsterdam as its new EU base for its investment banking operations to manage the disruption of Brexit. Many of the world’s largest banks have decided they cannot afford to wait for the the outcome of Brexit negotiations to become clear before implementing their plans as other European capitals vie to snap up London’s financial services companies.

Such a shift could involve hundreds of jobs moving to Amsterdam as MUFG seeks to maintain its passporting rights to sell investment banking services to the rest of Europe. The bank’s main Japanese rivals, including Nomura, Daiwa and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial have all said they plan to make Frankfurt the main base for their EU clients.

Meanwhile, Liam Fox, the international trade secretary has said allowing EU and UK citizens to move freely within the bloc during a transition period after Brexit would “not keep faith” with the result of the Brexit referendum. Mr Fox dismissed claims the cabinet had come to a consensus to allow free movement for up to three years after the UK leaves the EU, saying he has “not been party” to any such discussion. (FT, Sunday Times)

In the news

Putin caps US personnel in Russia

Vladimir Putin said the US state department would have to cut their staff in Russia by 755 people, saying the amount of US personnel in the country will be capped at 455 — the same as the number of Russians working in the US. It is the latest sign of souring relations between the two countries and comes days after the US Senate voted overwhelmingly to strengthen sanctions on Moscow in the wake of Russian interference in the US election in order to help elect Donald Trump. Mr Putin said in an interview with Vesti TV on Sunday that Moscow could consider additional measures against Washington in response to the new sanctions. Mr Trump has been much less tough on Russia than his fellow Republicans, with this issue among the many rifts emerging between his White House and the GOP. (FT, Reuters)



Pimco pulls in $50bn active cash

The firm has staged a “remarkable turnround” to become the world’s best-selling active mutual fund manager, after investors pulled hundreds of billions of dollars from the investment house following the departure of bond king Bill Gross in 2014. (FT)

Venezuela heads to polls

At least seven people were killed and several police officers injured in a bomb attack as Venezuelans largely snubbed President Nicolás Maduro’s election for a new all-powerful political assembly. Mr Maduro has promised the new assembly, which will have the power to dissolve the democratically elected Congress and rewrite the constitution, will bring peace after four months of protests. Many worry that it may spell the end of democracy in the country. (FT, Reuters, NYT)

Apple axes apps used to bypass Chinese censors

The tech group has removed apps that enable users to circumvent China’s “Great Firewall” from the Chinese app store, in a move the programme makers have condemned as “censorship”. The Silicon Valley company has withdrawn “virtual private network” apps from its store in China, as it pulls all apps that do not comply with local law. VPNs allow users to access content banned by Chinese censors to control access to information online. (FT)

Trump lashes out at China after N Korea launch

Donald Trump said he would no longer allow China to “do nothing” on North Korea, which tested another intercontinental ballistic missile, tweeting out his frustration with Beijing as the US Air Force flew two bombers over the peninsula in a warning to Pyongyang. (FT)

Arab countries ready for talks with Qatar

The foreign ministers of Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the UAE said they were ready for talks about their decision to cut ties with Qatar if Doha showed a willingness to deal with their demands. (Reuters)

The day ahead

BoE decision

The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee will announce any changes to interest rates or its asset purchase programme. It will also publish updated forecasts for economic growth and inflation. In June a vote to leave policy unchanged was close. Hawkish statements by Mark Carney, governor, and chief economist Andy Haldane have since ratcheted up expectations of an imminent rate rise. (FT)

Keep up with the important business, economic and political stories in the coming days with the FT’s Week Ahead.

What we’re reading

Brexit’s great car parts race

The EU exit will damage competitiveness if UK carmarkers cannot source more components at home. UK carmakers are reliant on components made in the EU, but Brexit means British vehicle exports could attract hefty tariffs if carmakers are unable to source parts from within the UK. (FT)

All you need is love?

Ludovic Hunter-Tilney on the 50th anniversary of the TV debut of “All You Need is Love”, and whatever happened to the global pop song. (FT)

How one woman demanded — and won — equal pay

Margaret Heffernan was chief executive of a technology start-up in the 1990s when she was tipped off that she was paid 50 per cent of the salary received by her male peers. But it took weeks before she found a way to demand redress without potentially hurting the source of the information. (FT)

Africa’s ‘looming crisis’

The amount of usable land on the continent is rapidly shrinking — but the number of people who need it is rising fast.(NYT)

Maybe a $1,400 iPhone isn’t so crazy

Christopher Mims on the sky-high price point Apple is contemplating for its 10th anniversary edition of the smartphone — and why the economic fundamentals would justify it. Meanwhile, Wall Street is braced for delays to the launch of the next iPhone, as supply shortages and manufacturing problems threaten to push the smartphone’s release later than Apple’s usual September debut. (WSJ, FT)

Better business through sci-fi

Why are tech CEOs and military leaders hiring novelists to imagine the future? They call it ‘corporate visioning’. (New Yorker)

Video of the day

The week ahead

Aimee Keane highlights some of the big stories the FT is watching in the week ahead, including the Bank of England's interest rate-setting announcement, Apple's earnings and the latest economic data out of Germany. (FT)