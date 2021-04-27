After months spent in lockdown, 31-year-old finance professional Viktoria longs for a change of scene, and is planning to relocate overseas.

She talks to presenter Claer Barrett about her desire to escape the corporate lifestyle in London and her concerns about what would happen to her property, pensions and investments if she were to uproot.

FT podcast: The finances of moving overseas Claer Barrett talks to listener Viktoria about the financial dilemmas of living and working abroad. Download here

David Denton, chartered financial planner at Quilter International, reveals the financial dilemmas commonly faced by Brits taking jobs overseas, and what someone in Viktoria’s position needs to consider.

Plus, Theresa Wallace of property firm Savills talks through the pros and cons of renting out your home versus selling it when you move to another country.

Follow Claer @ClaerB on Instagram and Twitter. If you’d like to talk about a real-life money problem on a future episode of the podcast, then drop us an email money@ft.com.