My daughter, Winifred, is almost 12 months old and taking her first wobbly steps towards toddlerdom. For me, an adventure junkie who’s mostly been locked down in London since her birth, this more active stage can’t come soon enough. Finally, I can indulge in some gear that’ll enable us to head outdoors together.

1. Thule Urban Glide 2 jogging pushchair

With oversized wheels, good suspension and a handbrake, this smooth-rolling jogger is great both on- or off-road. Thanks to a nifty folding mechanism, it packs away relatively flat within seconds. It has a five-point harness, cargo basket, and is suitable from six months up to a more than generous weight of 34kg – that’s a nine- to 10-year-old. £625, thule.com

2. Burton After School Special Snowboard

It might be difficult to believe, but three-year-olds are capable of carving up a green slope better than a lot of adults – I’ve seen my second cousin do just that. This 80cm board is the smallest you can get and will set your toddler on their way. £209.95, snowtraxstore.co.uk



3. Croozer Kid Vaaya 2 bike trailer

This German brand’s latest two-seater can be hitched to almost any bike, as well as converted to a stroller. An advanced shock-absorbing suspension offers great comfort, the integrated handlebar lights turn on automatically and the trailer can haul loads of up to 45kg. At just 80cm wide, it also fits easily through the front door. €1,023.53, croozer.com

4. Patagonia Retro-X Fleece Hoody

Made from 100 per cent recycled polyester, this mini-me version of an adult classic can be used as an outer layer on milder days or paired with a waterproof on colder, wetter outings. £80, eu.patagonia.com

5. Isla Bikes Rothan balance bike

The perfect introduction to cycling from around the age of two. Its lightweight aluminium frame (3.1kg) allows for easy manoeuvring – and for carrying home when they’ve had enough. £199.99, islabikes.co.uk

6. Swimfin

Is there a better way to get a child enthused about swimming than strapping a shark fin to their back? This one functions effectively as a swimming aid whether they’re upright treading water, doing the doggy paddle or the backcrawl. Suitable from 18 months upwards. From £19.99, swimfin.co.uk

7. Osprey Poco child carrier

The perfect companion for hiking adventures from when a baby can sit up on their own. Generously padded hip and shoulder straps combine with a suspended mesh back, making it comfortable for the carrier – plus it has plenty of pockets and a very handy integrated sunshade and rain cover. £280, ospreyeurope.com

8. Mini Micro 3-in-1 Deluxe Gruffalo push along scooter

From around 12 months, toddlers will love whizzing around on this brilliantly designed three-wheeled scooter with parent handle, seat and footrest. Once that’s removed, the scooter can be ridden as normal until about age five. £119.95, micro-scooters.co.uk

9. Reima Stavanger Winter overall

Finnish brand Reima’s one-piece is made from a very strong, waterproof and breathable fabric, so your toddler will stay warm and dry in even the worst weather conditions. €169.95, reima.com

10. Toby All Terrain pull along Wagon

With chunky pneumatic tyres, this robustly built steel and wood cart has a carrying capacity of more than 150kg and measures 81cm long. It can haul toddlers, toys and games across beaches, muddy fields or pavements. £109, tobywagons.co.uk

11. Sorel Toddlers’ Snow Commander boots

Your toddler will be prepared for anything in this super-durable, waterproof footwear with thick rubber insulation on the outsole. £55, sorelfootwear.co.uk

12. Lazer P’Nut MIPS helmet

Safety comes first, and this helmet is fitted with MIPS (Multi-directional Impact Protection System), which is used on top-end adult helmets. It is also lightweight, has an automatic fit system, and comes in one size (46cm-50cm) – fitting from around the age of two. £49.99, freewheel.co.uk

13. Riese & Muller Load 75 Vario 2020

Wave goodbye to your car – this top-spec electric cargo bike is the ultimate kiddie carrier. With full suspension, disc brakes, beam light and space for up to three children – each safely seated with five-point belts – you’ll have 70-100km of near effortless cycling, or double this with the dual-battery option. Remove the kids’ seats and you can also use it for your grocery shop. £6,059, fullycharged.com