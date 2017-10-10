This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

In the end Carles Puigdemont stepped back from the brink. But the separatist leader of Catalonia’s government almost certainly did not step back far enough for the Spanish authorities to consider it a turning point in the crisis.

In his speech on Tuesday to the Catalan parliament, Mr Puigdemont proposed to suspend a declaration of independence in order to open space for a dialogue with the government in Madrid.

However, he insisted that a referendum on October 1, regarded as illegal by Spain’s authorities, had earned Catalonia the right to establish an independent state. He also left open the possibility that, should a dialogue between the Catalan and Spanish governments end in failure, a declaration of independence might follow.

Neither position will be seen in Madrid as satisfactory. Mariano Rajoy, Spain’s prime minister, and his conservative Popular party have stated repeatedly since October 1 that a fundamental precondition of negotiations is that the Catalan government must return to acting within the law. Government ministers and PP parliamentarians describe the bid for independence in no uncertain terms as anti-democratic and an attempt at a coup d’état.

Mr Puigdemont’s speech reflected the parallel universes inhabited by Catalonia’s separatists and the Spanish government. For the secessionists, the supreme value is a people’s right to self-determination, expressed in their opinion in the October 1 referendum. This produced a large majority for independence — although the voting procedures were chaotic and the turnout was, even according to official Catalan data, only 43 per cent.

For Spain’s government, the ultimate authority is the rule of law, expressed in the nation’s 1978 constitution, adopted after the dictator Francisco Franco’s death. This document states explicitly that Spain’s territorial unity is indissoluble.

Several factors may explain why Mr Puigdemont did not make the unilateral declaration of independence demanded by radical leftist separatists and non-parliamentary nationalist movements.

First, Spain’s EU allies warned him against it and made clear they would not recognise a self-proclaimed Catalan state. Only hours before Mr Puigdemont’s address, Donald Tusk, president of the European Council, which groups the bloc’s 28 national governments, advised him in friendly but firm terms not to take rash steps.

Second, two big banks and a number of other large companies decided, from the end of last week, to remove their headquarters from Catalonia to other parts of Spain. Out of seven Catalonia-based groups listed on Spain’s blue-chip Ibex 35 index, six have opted to relocate. This is a crushing vote of no-confidence on the part of big business in the separatists’ vision.

Third, several hundred thousand supporters of Spain’s unity massed in central Barcelona on Sunday for a rally which showed that separatism is not the only cause that can bring people out on Catalonia’s streets. It was a reminder that the region is deeply divided over independence. Far from representing a majority of Catalonia’s citizens, the secessionists are supported by about half, or somewhat less than half, of society.

In the short term, Mr Puigdemont may have shown just enough restraint to persuade the Spanish government not to crack down on the separatists harder than it has already done. The government took de facto control of Catalonia’s public finances last month. Madrid’s extra options range from arresting the ringleaders, or imposing heavy fines on them for disobeying the law, to declaring a state of emergency or suspending Catalonia’s autonomy.

For the present, Mr Rajoy may decide that no such drastic action is necessary. However, in what manner he will respond to Mr Puigdemont’s appeal for dialogue remains to be seen.