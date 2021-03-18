Print this page

US central bank expects to keep interest rates close to zero until at least 2024

Federal Reserve officials sharply upgraded their growth forecasts for the world’s largest economy, and Microsoft is investigating a recent cyber attack and whether security companies that it works with leaked details about vulnerabilities in its software. Plus, the FT’s global tech correspondent, Tim Bradshaw, explains how Stripe became Silicon Valley’s most valuable private company. 


Fed sharply upgrades US growth forecast to 6.5% for 2021

https://www.ft.com/content/3d7704d3-a312-4294-95bc-90233f469ccd


Microsoft investigating security groups for leaks to hackers

https://www.ft.com/content/171e9ea6-96d7-4ffa-ad9f-6ed6a7ddb118?


How Stripe became Silicon Valley’s most prized asset

https://www.ft.com/content/9bfda026-df9d-42e4-8679-c26a072e0522


