Hard-partying Roman emperor Elagabalus used snow imported from the mountains to cool down. The 1902 invention of air conditioning brought chilled indoor air to the masses. This week, BP warned of a vicious cycle. Extreme weather is fuelling demand for cooling. That is increasing carbon emissions, making the planet even hotter.

As incomes rise in emerging economies, air conditioner ownership is set to rocket. Ten new air conditioners will be sold every second for the next 30 years, the International Energy Agency says. Nearly 90 per cent of the projected 2.5bn increase in the global urban population by 2050 will be in Asia and Africa.

But air conditioners can change the world for the better. Air conditioners supported a boom in the US Sunbelt after the war. Each degree over 25ºC is linked to a 2 per cent productivity loss in tasks like mental arithmetic, studies say. Men wilt faster in the heat than women, research suggests. Cooling workers makes them more productive. They are likely to earn more, have fewer, better-educated children and worry more about climate change.

This time around, solar panels could supply extra energy needed for cooling Asians and Africans. Under current policies, one-third of additional generating capacity would come from solar. That should just be a starting point. Elagabalus-style radical thinking is needed too. Air conditioners might be used for carbon capture, for example. They need not be the enemy of the planet.