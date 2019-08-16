Jeffrey Epstein’s cause of death was suicide by hanging, according to a New York chief medical examiner determination cited by the Associated Press.

The disgraced money manager was found dead in his cell last Saturday while waiting trial on charges of sex trafficking minors.

His death has fanned conspiracy theories, amplified by Donald Trump, the US president, that Epstein was killed to protect his rich and powerful associates.

The Department of Justice had previously said Epstein’s death was “an apparent suicide” but the chief medical examiner had held off issuing a decision after an autopsy on Sunday, citing the need for further information.

A spokeswoman for the chief medical examiner’s office did not immediately return emails and calls seeking comment on Friday.