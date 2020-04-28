Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The Trump administration’s small business bailout programme has been plagued by problems from the start, with complaints that large companies crowded out the kinds of small enterprises and independent contractors it was designed to help. With a fresh round of funding on offer from Washington, we hear from several business owners trying to get their share, as well as the FT’s Lauren Noonan who has been reporting on the programme since it launched.





To get free access to the FT’s Coronavirus Business Update newsletter for 30 days, visit ft.com/behindthemoneycovid.





A few stories for further reading:

US small business rescue fund strained by rush of claims

https://www.ft.com/content/0467d0e1-6814-4cc4-ad4b-e25c80169466





Can Congress save US small businesses? FT reporters answer your questions

https://www.ft.com/content/55b0f191-5ea2-4762-bf8c-13d6a11e61ed





‘Where is my loan?’ Small businesses miss out on US rescue funds

https://www.ft.com/content/e6a06f94-5d2f-43a0-8aac-c7adddca0b0e





You might also be interested in a three-day digital conference hosted by the Financial Times. On 12-14 May, the FT, in partnership with TNW, will gather the most senior global decision makers and leading minds in policy, business, tech and finance for three days of online conversations with top FT journalists, analysing the impact of the pandemic across global economies, industries and markets, and outlining what is required to shape the optimal conditions for recovery at this most challenging of times. Register at globalboardroom.ft.com.

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.