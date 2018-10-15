Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Some of the world’s biggest retail and technology companies have recently entered the Indian market, enticed by rapid growth in the local telecoms network. Among these is Netflix, which has launched an original show, Sacred Games, targeting Indian audiences. Jyotsna Singh talks to Kiran Stacey about whether the video streaming service can repeat the success it's had in other parts of the world.





Contributors: Susanne Blumson, executive editor, Kiran Stacey, South Asia correspondent, Jyotsna Singh, Delhi reporter; Producers: Jyotsna Singh and Fiona Symon