Flybe is unlikely to secure a £100m state loan, with the company’s management now clinging to the hope of a cut to air passenger duty in next week’s Budget to help the troubled regional airline survive.

A potential loan was part of a package of measures announced by the UK government almost two months ago to help rescue Flybe, Europe’s largest regional carrier. But the airline’s request has not met certain criteria set by the government, according to Whitehall officials.

Flybe, which employs 2,000 people, is responsible for nearly 40 per cent of all domestic UK flights and carries more than 9m passengers annually.

It was taken over by Connect Airways — a consortium of Virgin Atlantic, Stobart Air and hedge fund Cyrus Capital — last year to prevent it falling into administration. As part of the government rescue package in January, Connect agreed to invest £30m into the airline to continue operations.

But Flybe has only enough financial resources to keep it going until the end of this month, according to people briefed on its situation.

As well as the possible £100m loan, potential state interventions included a review of the APD system and another of regional connectivity — including “public service obligation” deals that give certain routes subsidies.

A decision on the loan was initially expected in early February but was delayed. One person close to Flybe’s owners said the government reshuffle had slowed discussions and a decision was now likely around the Budget.

The situation was complicated after Flybe mortgaged the majority of its remaining assets — including buildings, equipment and intellectual property — to its owners last year. This made it more difficult for the UK government to provide a loan on commercial terms.

Flybe is now pinning its hopes on deep cuts to APD for domestic routes as it battles to shore up its finances.

It is arguing that return journeys from the UK to overseas destinations attract only a single payment of £13, while domestic journeys have to pay £13 on the outward and inward flights. The company is pushing for the charge to be halved to £6.50 for domestic air travel.

About £250m of the exchequer’s annual £3.7bn APD take comes from domestic flights, of which £106m is paid by Flybe. “If APD is halved for domestic flights it would make all the difference to the company’s survival,” said one person close to the situation. “And then of course it wouldn’t need the £100m loan.”

However there is no certainty that the Treasury will change APD and concerns have grown within the company that the government is “backsliding”.

Flybe has warned that if it were to collapse, most of the routes it services would probably be abandoned entirely. Its executives have told the government that 88 of its 120 routes are not flown by any other airline. Whitehall officials are drawing up contingency plans to keep critical routes going in the event of Flybe’s failure, according to rival airlines.

Flybe has said the government has failed to make sufficient use of PSO routes — with only one, Gatwick to Newquay, receiving such support compared with 22 routes in France.

The rescue discussions have prompted anger from some rival airlines, with Ryanair and British Airways’ owner, International Airlines Group, both threatening legal action on state aid grounds.

Flybe and the government declined to comment.