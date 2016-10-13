Fast Retailing looks to bounce back with help of online sales

Fast Retailing, Asia’s largest retailer, is anticipating a doubling of profits after a dismal year plagued by missed targets and a pricing strategy that wounded its image as an affordable clothing chain.

The turnround at the retailer behind the low-price Uniqlo brand is backed by strong growth in Southeast Asia and an expansion of online sales at home as the Japanese company aims to deliver annual sales of nearly $30bn in four years.

Fast Retailing said it expects net profit to double to Y100bn ($962m) in the fiscal year to the end of August 2017 on a 3.6 per cent year-on-year growth in revenue to a record Y1.85tn.

The forecast for a recovery came after Tadashi Yanai, the clothing chain’s billionaire founder, reversed price rises implemented last year — in tandem with prime minister Shinzo Abe’s fight against deflation and to combat rising material costs caused by the rise in the yen.

“The secret to the success of our business is to ensure that our customers can buy our products everyday at affordable prices,” Mr Yanai said on Thursday. “It’s wrong to assume that deflation is always evil.”

While lowering prices on weekdays, the company also cut back on heavy discounting at weekends, allowing profit margins to recover during the fiscal second half.

New hints and tips Read live updates of the latest FT news, the moment the stories are published More tips

Analysts noted, however, that the number of Uniqlo store customers had still fallen 2.6 per cent from a year earlier during the March to August period even after introducing lower prices.

“It’s a weak V-shaped recovery. It takes time to win back consumers that turned away once,” said Naoki Fujiwara, fund manager at Shinkin Asset Management.

While conditions at home are likely to remain tough as the population shrinks, Mr Yanai predicted that overseas will generate bigger profits than its domestic Uniqlo operations in two to three years.

Still, he pulled back from his earlier target to turn the company into the world’s largest retailer with annual sales of Y5tn by 2020, acknowledging that a target of Y3tn was more “realistic”.

In the year that ended in August, the company saw profits drop 56 per cent to Y48bn. But it managed to churn out revenue of Y1.79tn ($17.2bn), beating Gap’s annual sales of $15.8bn and positioning the group as the world’s third largest retailer behind Spain’s Inditex, parent of Zara, and Sweden’s H&M.

“We’re still aiming to become the world’s number one,” Mr Yanai said, citing global expansion and a digital transition as the key to achieving his target.