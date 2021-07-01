Print this page

Gideon speaks to Esther Muinjangue, a former chair of the Ovaherero Genocide Foundation, and Franziska Boehme, a professor of political science, about the decades-long journey towards official recognition of Germany’s colonial-era atrocities in Namibia as genocide and why the apology that is now offered is not the reconciliation descendants of some of the victims sought.


Review clips: AFP


