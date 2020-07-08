Photography by Kenny Whittle. Styling by Brian Conway

Paula Rowan leather Montserrat 16BT gloves, €380. Jil Sander by Lucie & Luke Meier metal and leather Box bag, £980
Fendi leather Peekaboo XS bag, £2,490, and leather Promenade boots, £1,190
By Far leather Ball bag, £470, selfridges.com. Neous leather Dracu heels, £450, brownsfashion.com
Max Mara leather Whitney bag, £930. Flowers, throughout, by Shida Preserved Flowers
Louis Vuitton leather Néonoé bag, £1,590
Valentino Garavani leather Vsling bag, £1,635. Anissa Kermiche x Nodaleto ceramic Bulla Corta Boot vase, £200
Valextra matellato calfskin Iside bag, £2,650
From far left: No 21 by Alessandro dell’Acqua leather boots, POA. JW Anderson calfskin Midi Anchor bag, £710. Neous leather Orchis heels, £495. Lemaire vegetable-tanned leather Egg bag, £1,505. Fendy gold metal FF earrings, £490. Givenchy leather Triangle slingback pumps, €650
Versace python Virtus bag, £2,500
Valentino Garavani leather boots, £1,370
Dior calfskin 30 Montaigne bags, £2,700 each
Bottega Veneta intrecciato paper calfskin bag, £3,605, and matching heels, £1,130
Sara Battaglia calfskin bag, £560
Salvatore Ferragamo woven leather Boxyz bag, £2,205. Dior calfskin boots, £1,800
Jil Sander by Lucie & Luke Meier calfskin Envelope Box bags, £1,130 each
Chanel velvet drawstring bag, £3,160
Yuzefi leather Doris bag (top), £445, and leather Dip bag, £525. Loewe calfskin Elephant iPhone cover, £350
Rejina Pyo leather Allegra boots, £825
Prada leather heels, £645. Maison Margiela calfskin bag, £1,220
