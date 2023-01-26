Aylin Bayhan

Brunello Cucinelli wool Nehru collar reversible overshirt, £6,495, mrporter.com

Mont Blanc 1858 bronze Automatic limited-edition watch, £2,645

Polo Ralph Lauren The Morehouse Collection tweed Newsboy cap, £135

Vintage wooden armchair with Loro Piana upholstery, €11,000 for set of two, 1stdibs.com

Roche Bobois Les Contemporains Ria rug, from €2,610

Edward Sexton cotton satin twill loose-fit shirt with tab collar, £205

Paul Smith wool check slim-fit trousers, £325

Bottega Veneta intreccio leather Arco large tote bag, £2,780

Joshua Ellis cashmere double-faced houndstooth scarf, £185

Paolo Castelli brass, acid-etched zinc and wood Comet floor lamp, £4,835, artemest.com

Loro Piana cashmere Torino coat, £4,330

Manolo Blahnik suede and leather Plymouth penny loafers with collapsible heel, £645, mrporter.com

New & Lingwood silk Antique Spotted scarf, £175

Canali linen shirt, £270, mrporter.com

Toast lambswool Knut blanket, £89

Zegna suede gloves, €650

Hermès cassia-wood Alezan bookend, £460

Mr P cotton-mix cable-knit socks, £25, mrporter.com

Sunspel cotton piqué polo shirt, £115

