Daily briefing: Trump criticises Russia, Reckitt attacked, Mars

US president Donald Trump hit out at Russia’s ‘destabilising activities’ ahead of the G20 summit, where the US president will meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for the first time amid multiple investigations into the Trump campaign’s Russia ties.

Mr Trump heartened Nato members during his speech in Poland by backing the mutual defence component of the Nato treaty, something he did not do during his first Nato summit in May. Mr Trump also told the friendly Polish audience, some of whom had been bused in from the provinces, that the US would have a “very severe” response for North Korea if it escalated its military behavior.

Hamburg, the G20 summit’s host city, has braced itself for fierce clashes as thousands of black-clad demonstrators have converged on the city to protest the summit and Mr Trump’s arrival. (FT, NYT, AP)

In the news

Trump and Russia

Donald Trump faces renewed scrutiny into the money that flowed into his real estate empire from the former Soviet Union now that a fixer for a Kazakh family accused of money laundering has agreed to assist an international investigation into the money-laundering network. (FT)

US ethics director resigns

The director of the US Office of Governmental Ethics handed in his resignation on Thursday. Director Walter Shaub’s resignation comes after months of Mr Trump’s refusals to comply with Mr Shaub’s calls for Mr Trump to divest his business. Mr Shaub argued that divesture was the only way for the president to avoid conflicts of interest. (FT)

Reckitt attacked

Twelve days after completing the biggest takeover in its history, an $18bn deal, Reckitt Benckiser discovered its systems were infected by malware. Now, the UK group has taken the unusual step of providing a market update, saying the virus is likely to hit sales. (FT)

UK to ‘face the facts’

Michel Barnier, the European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator, said in a speech on Thursday that Britain should not have unrealistic expectations about its relations with Europe after it leaves the bloc. (FT)

Mob storms Venezuela parliament

Pro-government supporters stormed the opposition-controlled National Assembly, beating up several lawmakers and holding up about 350 people for hours. Here is a refresher on the situation in Venezuela, which has been shaken by violent protests in recent months and is in economic crisis. (BBC)

God turns bearish

Andy Hall, the energy hedge fund manager once nicknamed “God” for profitably predicting price moves, has renounced his long-held faith that the oil market will have a significant recovery. Mr Hall said Opec had failed to do enough to end the three-year oil market crash and predicted high levels of oil inventories would persist and potentially grow next year. (FT)

The day ahead

Three Seas summit

Leaders from 12 central and eastern European nations will attend the Three Seas initiative summit in Warsaw, Poland, where leaders will discuss strengthening the region’s energy and infrastructure ties.

G20

The annual G20 summit will begin in Hamburg, Germany, where German chancellor Angela Merkel has said she will fight protectionism and isolationism and back the Paris climate agreement, which Mr Trump has rejected.

What we’re reading

Super producer

Music industry vet Jimmy Iovine worked with John Lennon, Bruce Springsteen and U2 before co-founding Beats with Dr Dre, selling it for $3bn and launching Apple Music. The FT’s Matt Garrahan visits Mr Iovine at his California home ahead of the release of HBO’s The Defiant Ones, a documentary series about Iovine’s career. (FT)

Liberalism under siege

Have elite complacency and contempt for the disadvantaged weakened democracy to a point where it is closer to collapse than we wish to believe? David Frum, a former speechwriter for George W Bush and current editor at the Atlantic, interviews the FT’s Ed Luce. (Vox)

Craft store heist

US craft giant Hobby Lobby purchased thousands of ancient artifacts smuggled from Iraq by having them marked as tile samples. Hobby Lobby’s evangelical Christian owners are the primary visionaries and investors behind the Museum of the Bible that will open this fall. Now, the owners must hand over the artifacts and an additional $3m to the US government to resolve the civil action. (Atlantic, NYT)

Sexism in Silicon Valley

Silicon Valley prides itself as a meritocracy, where the world’s smartest people converge and the best ideas come out on top, but that so-called meritocracy has been called into question by a spate of sexual harassment reports in the venture capital world. (FT, NYT)

Tesla’s charm

Investors are captivated by electric and autonomous cars, and most have chosen to place their bets on Tesla. Yet it is not yet certain that Tesla has the staying power of General Motors or the shorter life of a Winton Motor Carriage Company, one of around 2,000 car companies at the start of the 20th century. (FT)

Mars underground

Scientists have discovered that Mars is covered in a cocktail of toxic chemicals that can wipe out living organisms. The discovery means that, if any alien life has ever existed on Mars, it is likely to be buried underground. (The Guardian)

Video of the day

Volvo to go electric Volvo Cars announced that every model from 2019 onwards would have an electric motor, making it the first traditional carmaker to call time on vehicles powered solely by an internal combustion engine. (FT)