AT&T deal dissected, Wallonia v Canada and a fatal feline attraction

AT&T is taking aim at Netflix, with plans to use its proposed $85.4bn acquisition of Time Warner to build a digital video platform to rival the streaming service and transform itself into one of the world’s biggest media companies.

But investors remain sceptical, particularly of whether regulators will actually allow the deal to go through, and the transaction has been criticised by both Democrats and Republicans. Here’s what the deal would mean for the US market. (FT)

In the news

Wallonia sinks EU-Canada trade deal European trade policy has been thrown into disarray after Belgium’s government said it could not overcome regional objections to the so-called Ceta pact despite weeks of talks. The deal is on the brink of collapse, raising serious doubts about the EU’s ability to strike future trade agreements. (FT)

Trump turns fire on ‘phoney’ opinion polls The Republican candidate has accused Democrats of creating “phoney polls” as he steps up his claims that the White House race is “rigged” and opinion surveys show him falling further behind Hillary Clinton two weeks before the election. (FT)

HNA checks into Hilton The Chinese conglomerate has extended its push into the global leisure industry with a deal to snap up a 25 per cent stake in Hilton for $6.5bn — adding to a portfolio of hotel investments as it seeks to tap growing revenues from Chinese tourists. (FT)

Cyrus Mistry replaced as chairman of Tata Group India’s salt-to-steel conglomerate abruptly ousted its head four years after he took over the job, sending shockwaves through India’s business circles, amid growing investor concern about an uninspiring financial performance. (FT)

Chinese money begins to look a bit less attractive Moves by Brussels and Berlin to thwart high-profile Chinese takeovers on Monday are the latest sign of stiffening resistance in the west to investment from Beijing that has contributed to scuppering nearly $40bn in planned Chinese acquisitions since mid-2015. (FT)

Number of the day

3.5m The number of people living in Wallonia, the French-speaking region of Belgium, whose local parliament has voted against a trade deal with Canada — meaning the agreement between the North American country and a trading bloc representing more than 500m has been put on ice. (FT)

It’s a big day for

Apple The tech group reports earnings. Here’s what to expect. (Quartz)

Food for thought

Fatal feline attraction Rats infected with the parasite Toxoplasma gondii apparently overcome their innate fear of cats — and it can also infect us, affecting behaviour. (Ars Technica)

There’s no moral difference between a wall and a migrant visa if the system of visa policies and airport security is justified, why are border fences not justified? The status quo is morally incoherent, argues one academic. (Aeon)

Inside the battle to succeed Iran’s supreme leader Reformists and hardliners are vying to influence the choice of the Islamic republic’s next most senior cleric. (FT)

A green future With sanctions lifted, Myanmar could be set to export more jade and rubies to the US, the world’s largest gem market. (NAR)

The third year of a US presidential term is the best time to invest Research shows investors can capture returns of 2.5 per cent per month for seven months, if they can just get their timing right. However a proponent of the theory now says the US Fed has killed off the cycle.(FT)

Video of the day

Kozlowski: the CEO who went to jail Andrew Hill, FT management editor, interviews former chief executive of Tyco, Dennis Kozlowski, about coping with the stress of running a large conglomerate, going to jail and returning to life on the outside. (FT)