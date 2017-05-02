Rate of outflows at Aberdeen Asset Management slows

Aberdeen Asset Management, the UK fund house in a middle of £3.8bn merger with Standard Life, registered its fourth consecutive year of outflows as investors pulled £2.9bn from its funds, although the rate of redemptions slowed sharply.

The emerging markets specialist said net outflows for the six months to the end of March were £13.4bn, with the three months until December accounting for £10.5bn of redemptions.

The latest outflows mark the 16th quarter in a row when investors have pulled money from the Scottish fund house, which has been hurt by the global shift by investors away from actively managed funds in favour of cheaper passive products.

Aberdeen has also faced significant problems because of its heavy focus on emerging markets, which were out of favour with investors in 2014 and 2015.

But Martin Gilbert, chief executive of Aberdeen, which manages £308.1bn in assets, struck a positive note on Tuesday as the company reported a 20 per cent jump in underlying pre-tax profits.

“These figures reflect improving sentiment towards emerging markets combined with our transition to becoming a full-service asset manager offering a broad range of capabilities via multiple distribution channels globally,” he said.

He added that the all-share merger of Aberdeen and Standard Life, which will create the UK’s largest-listed fund house, is on target. The deal, which is structured as a takeover by Standard Life, is due to close in the third quarter of 2017.

Mr Gilbert said: “Our proposed merger with Standard Life is on track and the combined businesses will form a world-class investment company strengthening further both companies’ ability to meet the evolving needs of clients and customers.”

Aberdeen and Standard Life have amassed a £35m bonus pot that will be used to keep top fund managers with the business after the deal completes. Standard Life has already lost Hugh Young, the influential fund manager, since the merger was announced in March.

Shares in Aberdeen rose by 3.5 per cent in morning trading after the company said revenues were up by 10.6 per cent in the six months to March compared with a year earlier. Underlying earnings per share increased by 19.9 per cent.

Peter Lenardos, analyst at RBC Capital Markets, the investment bank, said the company’s half-year results had exceeded analyst expectations. “These results show that Aberdeen has returned to growth.”

However Laith Khalaf, senior analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, warned that the company had been bolstered by rising markets and weaker sterling. “Without these favourable effects, profit growth wouldn’t have looked quite as rosy,” he said.

“Against a backdrop of weak flows, the rationale of a merger with Standard Life looks pretty compelling, particularly given the gauntlet laid down by passive funds for the active fund industry.”

Profits at active fund houses have come under huge pressure as investors increasingly opt for passive products. Passive funds, which offer investors a cheaper way to invest, grew 4.5 times faster than the active management industry in 2016.