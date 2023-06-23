The Bank of England’s 50 basis point interest rate rise is causing concern for the UK’s already-high mortgages, and Germany has signed another long-term deal to import more US liquefied natural gas. Plus, the FT’s Aanu Adeoye explains what’s at stake in Sierra Leone’s election this weekend.

‘We’re suffering’: soaring costs create opening for Sierra Leone’s opposition

Bank of England raises interest rates by 0.5 percentage points

Mass UK house repossessions unlikely despite soaring mortgage rates

Germany locks in more US natural gas as it shuns Russian supply

