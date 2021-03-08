#PowerToChange fashion and accessories for Women for Women International

Salem Mithchell wears Simone Rocha #PowerToChange T-shirt

Female-led labels and designers including Emilia Wickstead, Simone Rocha and Stella McCartney are banding together as part of Net-A-Porter’s #PowerToChange campaign this year. From Roxanne Assoulin’s stacked bracelets featuring the words “Kind Woman” to Anya Hindmarch’s “Woman at Work” T-shirt, each of the 13 pieces from the capsule collection reflect the designers’ own interpretation of female strength. Net-a-Porter has selected nine women to showcase the campaign, including supermodel Coco Rocha and founder of Gal-Dem Liv Little. All profits from the range of t-shirts, homeware and jewellery will go towards Women for Women International which helps women survivors of war to rebuild their lives. net-a-porter.com

Art on a Postcard for Hepatitis C Trust

Operating Instructions by Nel Burke, bidding from £50

For the second year running, Art on a Postcard has invited an all-female-identifying lineup of artists to create original works for an online auction in aid of the Hepatitis C Trust – which aims to eliminate the virus in the UK by 2025. The platform asked artists to respond to the “I AM” initiative, which was set up by the charity’s prison peer educator Jane Shea in a bid to move beyond identifying women in prisons solely by labels such as “addict” and “prisoner”, to include the many other things they might be – from mother to mathematician. The result is a celebration of the multiplicities in women, with postcard-sized pieces by artists including Chila Kumari Burman, Claudette Johnson and Anita Klein. Bidding starts from £50, and the auction is now live via dreweatts.com until 11 March

Anissa Kermiche’s earring supports Solace Women’s Aid

Anissa Kermiche gold-plated brass single earring, £190

Celebrating the female form has always been an integral part of Anissa Kermiche’s playful creations. To mark International Women’s Day this year, the French-Algerian designer pays witty tribute to a symbol steeped in history – the bra. Her 24ct gold-plated brass single earring features a clothes peg for a clasp to mimic a bra drying on a washing line. A portion of proceeds will be donated to Solace Women’s Aid, a charity fighting to prevent violence and abuse inflicted on women and children. £190, anissakermiche.com

Bags designed by seven women for seven causes

DeMellier Angela Fink cotton Earth tote, £185

Love, Life, Learn, Mind, Earth, Peace and Soul are the words featuring across a new collection of DeMellier bags to reflect the causes being championed for International Women’s Day. The not-for-profit project has brought together seven women including founder Mireia Lluisa-Lindh, stylist Oumayma Elboumeshouli and painter Fong Min Liao, to co-design an organic cotton tote bag, each supporting their respective seven chosen charities, including War Child, No More Plastic and The Black Curriculum. £185, demellierlondon.com

Luxe linens raising funds for Threads of Hope

Malaika’s new capsule collection of linens in aid of Threads of Hope

Egypt-based brand Malaika has launched a new capsule collection of linens to raise funds for Threads of Hope, an embroidery school in Cairo dedicated to empowering women by providing a steady income, free meals and access to an on-site nursery. The collection of tablecloths, bed linens and napkins give a nod to the capital’s art deco architecture with handwoven designs by local women taught at the school. All proceeds will be donated to Threads of Hope initiative, and the collection is available now on theinvisiblecollection.com.

A stellar auction to tackle homelessness

Skye McAlpine’s kitchen © Courtesy of Skye McAlpine

Cooking with Skye McAlpine at home in Venice, ceramics from Faye Toogood’s new Dough range, cocktails and dinner at Claridge’s, and a wallpaper panel painting masterclass at studio de Gournay are just some of the 40 online auction lots raising money for Behind the Door. The new campaign, a partnership between Museum of the Home and the London Homeless Collective, tackles issues faced by women and families experiencing homelessness in the UK. The auction launches on 19 March, and all proceeds go to the campaign. museumofthehome.org.uk

Journals for Smart Works

Noble Macmillan leather journals, £40-65

The silhouette of a dancing woman is embossed in gold leaf on the cover of Noble Macmillan’s new leather journals. The limited-edition designs are created in collaboration with multidisciplinary designer and illustrator Sasha Compton, and are lined with her “every pair is perfect” design. They are available in pink and navy, and can be further personalised. 15 per cent of profits for each sale will go to the charity Smart Works, which provides interview clothes and interview training to unemployed women. £40-£65, noblemacmillan.com

Annoushka’s Helping Hands pendants for Women Supporting Women

Annoushka gold and silver Helping Hands pendant, £350

Jewellery designer Annoushka has unveiled a trio of pendants in aid of Women Supporting Women, an initiative run by The Prince’s Trust to help women build their own futures through employment, education or training. The Helping Hands pendants are crafted from sterling silver with a blackened finish, held in a 14ct gold frame, and set with a single diamond – and are strung on a leather cord. Each one depicts a different symbolic gesture with a corresponding engraving on the reverse – Hoping Hands, Loving Hands and Helping Hands. The pendants will be available to buy throughout March with £35 from each sale donated to the charity. £350, annoushka.com







