Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said net migration is too high following data showing that it hit a record last year, but he insists it’s not out of control. The FT’s Whitehall editor Lucy Fisher digs into the political debate over immigration with columnist Stephen Bush and chief political commentator Rober Shrimsley. Also, what to make of the Cabinet Office referring Boris Johnson to the police over further potential breaches of coronavirus regulations? Plus, Northern England correspondent Jennifer Williams gives an update on her scoop about the government’s flagship regeneration scheme - now under scrutiny amid allegations of cronyism and waste.

Presented by Lucy Fisher. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Audrey Tinline. The executive producer is Manuela Saragosa. Mix by Jake Fielding and Breen Turner. Original music by Breen Turner. The FT’s head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

