Host Isabel Berwick talks to FT workplace experts Delphine Strauss, FT economics correspondent, and Emma Jacobs, FT features writer and Working It regular, about the cost of living crisis. Delphine explains why double-digit pay deals to match inflation are likely to be resisted by bosses - and how that is likely to lead to more industrial action in some sectors. The trio discuss the sorts of new support and perks that organisations are putting in place to help staff deal with rising costs, and question whether the great return to the office is going to be stalled by the high price of commuting. As winter approaches, many will face an unenviable trade off: freezing in our homes or paying large sums in rail fares or gas to travel to a warmer workplace.

