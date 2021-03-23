Print this page

Turkey’s shock central bank swap, Covid-era drug shortages, Goldman Sachs enforced weekend rule

Investor confidence in Turkey is shaken by the shock dismissal of the head of the central bank and the appointment of a new central banker with unorthodox ideas on how to tackle the country’s economic challenges, the increased production of the Covid-19 vaccine is creating shortages of other medicines, and Goldman Sachs bows to workplace complaints by junior bankers. 


Turkey’s lira tumbles after Erdogan sacks central bank chief

https://www.ft.com/content/6be3efd1-a8e9-47a8-abac-966db2d3cf93


Push to make Covid vaccines causes US drug shortages

https://www.ft.com/content/b3ac261e-2675-4679-9356-53aa6d812ad7


David Solomon commits to Saturdays off for Goldman Sachs bankers

https://www.ft.com/content/58ca979f-3110-4613-8f85-81d8704cd4ad


