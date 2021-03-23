Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Investor confidence in Turkey is shaken by the shock dismissal of the head of the central bank and the appointment of a new central banker with unorthodox ideas on how to tackle the country’s economic challenges, the increased production of the Covid-19 vaccine is creating shortages of other medicines, and Goldman Sachs bows to workplace complaints by junior bankers.





Turkey’s lira tumbles after Erdogan sacks central bank chief

https://www.ft.com/content/6be3efd1-a8e9-47a8-abac-966db2d3cf93





Push to make Covid vaccines causes US drug shortages

https://www.ft.com/content/b3ac261e-2675-4679-9356-53aa6d812ad7





David Solomon commits to Saturdays off for Goldman Sachs bankers

https://www.ft.com/content/58ca979f-3110-4613-8f85-81d8704cd4ad

