Joe Biden warned about the US’s ability to handle Covid-19 without a smooth White House transition
US president-elect Joe Biden has warned that the country’s ability to handle Covid-19 could be hampered if Donald Trump does not allow a smooth transition of power, AirBnB published the prospectus for its long-awaited stock market listing on Monday, and the secretary general of the Basel committee of regulators has argued that shareholder payouts should remain on hold until the long-term impact of the pandemic is clear. Plus, the FT’s senior energy correspondent, Anjli Raval explains why Saudi Aramco is heading to the international bond market.
Biden warns ‘more people may die’ if Trump refuses to co-ordinate
ft.com/content/ee58360a-eca8-47aa-ac86-3665e918539a
Airbnb woos investors with return to profit ahead of IPO
ft.com/content/5f8aa041-3d1b-43f4-94fb-57a0639bfc76?
Bank regulator calls for dividends to remain on hold
ft.com/content/cd06ce1a-65cd-4543-8f80-cf1d577f0c68?edit=true
Saudi Aramco to sell billions of dollars in international bonds
https://www.ft.com/content/c10dcb3b-89cf-4fc4-a1b2-bd434f79258b
Lawsuit tracker: Trump’s battle faces tough test this week
https://www.ft.com/content/20b114b5-5419-493b-9923-a918a2527931
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published