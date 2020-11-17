Joe Biden warned about the US’s ability to handle Covid-19 without a smooth White House transition

Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

US president-elect Joe Biden has warned that the country’s ability to handle Covid-19 could be hampered if Donald Trump does not allow a smooth transition of power, AirBnB published the prospectus for its long-awaited stock market listing on Monday, and the secretary general of the Basel committee of regulators has argued that shareholder payouts should remain on hold until the long-term impact of the pandemic is clear. Plus, the FT’s senior energy correspondent, Anjli Raval explains why Saudi Aramco is heading to the international bond market.





Biden warns ‘more people may die’ if Trump refuses to co-ordinate

ft.com/content/ee58360a-eca8-47aa-ac86-3665e918539a





Airbnb woos investors with return to profit ahead of IPO

ft.com/content/5f8aa041-3d1b-43f4-94fb-57a0639bfc76?





Bank regulator calls for dividends to remain on hold

ft.com/content/cd06ce1a-65cd-4543-8f80-cf1d577f0c68?edit=true





Saudi Aramco to sell billions of dollars in international bonds

https://www.ft.com/content/c10dcb3b-89cf-4fc4-a1b2-bd434f79258b

Lawsuit tracker: Trump’s battle faces tough test this week

https://www.ft.com/content/20b114b5-5419-493b-9923-a918a2527931

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.