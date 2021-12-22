In truth, a pat on the head and a chuck under the chin is enough to keep your pooch happy under the tree. Though who knows how much they might also love a £175 Ralph Lauren cashmere doggy jumper, a £275 Fendi poo-bag dispenser or a €350 Moschino biker jacket? Or maybe they share your taste for the artisanal, such as Royal Delft’s Enchanted Forest dog bowls (from €150), or for exquisitely beaded collars from The Handmade Dog Collar Company (from £27), made by the ethically approved Sanata Women’s Group in Kenya. Hounds looking to showcase their sartorial Christmas spirit can accessorise further with a unique candy-cane rope lead (from €24) from Irish dog brand Pawtique.

Ralph Lauren cashmere Cable dog jumper, £175 Moschino fabric Biker dog jacket, €350

Pawtique candy-cane rope lead, from €24 Royal Delft Enchanted Forest dog bowl, from €150

Ruff and Tumble classic dog drying coat, from £41.95

Like to take your four-legged friend into the office? For smaller dogs who find themselves exhausted at the thought of a commute, Lish’s Harris Tweed carrier (from £215) is a stylish solution. Handcrafted in England with veggie-dyed Tuscan leather straps and a cosy fleece liner, it unzips to transform into a travel bed and is available in a range of colours from cobalt blue to Bardsey yellow (for larger breeds Oscar & Digby’s sleek yet practical £389 eco-friendly bamboo bed – 25 trees are planted for every one sold – is an excellent choice). However, if you must leave your dog home alone for an extended period of time you can always check in on them with the help of Furbo, a WiFi-enabled two-way doggy baby monitor complete with a remote treat dispenser and bark alert (£129) and keep them – and you – entertained with the help of the Wickedbone (£89.95), an interactive dog toy whose playful movements can be controlled through a mobile app.

Acme rose-gold silent dog whistle 535, £35 Fendi plastic bag holder, £275

Furbo, £129

For dogs who struggle with obedience training a whistle is an excellent tool for getting their attention when your voice doesn’t. Aurora Pets has a delightful “silent” art-deco-inspired whistle in rose-gold by famed whistle-makers Acme (£35), whose adjustable frequency is inoffensive to the human ear and can travel up to 1.5km, but if you’re after something truly unique Maison Dog has an impressive collection of fully functioning antique dog whistles ranging from £30 to £300.

Wickedbone, £89.95 Teddy Maximus gold-plated whistle necklace, £25

Rooms at London’s Treehouse Hotel, from £339

Even dogs can be fussy eaters but Snack at Franks, a new personalised pet subscription service, offers a variety of healthy human-grade meat treats that are both gluten- and grain-free and promise to keep your dog drooling for more (packages start at £22.79 a month).

Lish Harris Tweed carrier, from £215 The Handmade Dog Collar Company collars, from £27

Maison Dog vintage whistles, from £30 to £300 Snack at Franks packages, from £22.79 per month

Finally, while December is oft regarded as the most wonderful time of the year, work deadlines and endless parties can trigger burnout. Consider packing you and your dog’s suitcases – don’t forget the Christmas limited-edition Ruff and Tumble dog coat (from £41.95), which is manna from heaven when it comes to drying wet dogs – and treat yourselves to the “ulti-mutt” staycation at London’s Treehouse Hotel, where the Canine Concierge will take care of your dog’s every need (including a one-hour professional dog walk) and a three-bird Christmas dinner by Lily’s Kitchen awaits. Rooms start at £339 and £5 from every booking will go to Dogs Trust.



