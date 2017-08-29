None of UK’s Brexit policy papers is ‘satisfactory’ warns Juncker

None of the Brexit policy papers produced by the UK government ahead of this week’s talks in Brussels was “satisfactory”, said Jean-Claude Juncker, European Commission president.

Mr Juncker said an “enormous amount of issues” needed to be settled before the EU would consider moving on to a second phase of negotiations, which will focus on the future UK/EU relationship, including a trade deal.

Downing Street is frustrated with Mr Juncker’s downbeat assessment of Brexit talks — which are now in their third round — with British officials insisting they are making progress.

Number 10 hopes that other EU leaders will put pressure on Mr Juncker to take a more “flexible” approach to the talks, and British officials insisted they are determined to work with the commission president to make them a success.

Mr Juncker was speaking as British and EU officials entered the second day of the latest round of Brexit negotiations, with the proposed “divorce bill” at the heart of the discussions.

Britain produced for the first time its legal analysis of the demands made by Brussels; the European Commission privately estimates the UK’s liabilities total up to €100bn gross and €60bn net. That figure is rejected out of hand in London.

David Davis, Brexit secretary, has refused to say how much money Britain is prepared to pay for outstanding liabilities or commitments to the EU budget, to the growing frustration of Michel Barnier, EU chief negotiator.

Mr Juncker is sticking to the line that talks can only move on to the future relationship once “sufficient progress” is made on the divorce, notably the financial settlement, expatriate rights and Northern Ireland.

I did read all the papers produced by Her Majesty’s government and none of them are actually satisfactory

Speaking to an audience in Brussels on Tuesday, Mr Juncker said the seven position papers issued by the UK government this month — on topics ranging from customs to data protection — were insufficient to advance the talks.

“I did read all the papers produced by Her Majesty’s government and none of them are actually satisfactory,” he told a conference of EU ambassadors.

British officials claim that other member states are becoming frustrated with the lack of “flexibility” being shown by Mr Juncker and Mr Barnier and want to move on to the second phase of talks on a future relationship.

“He [Juncker] says it’s “crystal clear” that we can’t talk about the future relationship before solving divorce issues, when this is a decision to be taken by the EU27, not the commission,” said one ally of Mr Davis.

FT Brexit Briefing Email , daily Follow the big issues on the separation of the UK from the EU. daily One-Click Sign Up to FT Brexit Briefing

Mr Juncker will on Thursday meet Tony Blair, former British prime minister, one of the most prominent advocates of a second referendum to overturn the original British vote to leave the EU.

A spokeswoman for Mrs May defended the government’s position. “From our perspective, we’ve just begun the third round today,” she said of the negotiations in Brussels. “We felt the first two rounds were positive, constructive. We’ve published position papers and future partnership papers.”

“We believe we’re in a good position and would like to move on and discuss our future relationship,” the spokeswoman said.

British negotiators pointed out that while London had advanced ideas on settling the Northern Ireland border question in a recent paper, they were still waiting to see a similar paper from the commission.

They also pointed to recent comments to Irish prime minister Leo Varadkar that it would be “common sense” for Brexit talks to consider the Northern Ireland question in parallel with discussions on a future customs deal between Britain and the EU.