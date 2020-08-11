A judge in California has ordered Uber and Lyft to reclassify their drivers as employees

A judge in California has ordered Uber and Lyft to reclassify their drivers as employees, and the Federal Reserve has turned down Goldman Sachs’ request for less onerous treatment after the results of its annual stress test. Plus, the FT’s Richard Milne explains why any labelling of Sweden’s approach to coronavirus might be an oversimplification.





Uber and Lyft told to treat drivers as employees in California

https://www.ft.com/content/051a319c-e599-4975-90ea-40211b6a1417





Fed denies Goldman’s appeal against stress test results

https://www.ft.com/content/ba208f8d-a388-4fe5-a01b-2cb030bb9a03





Sweden’s pandemic no longer stands out

https://www.ft.com/content/7acfc5b8-d96f-455b-9f36-b70dc850428f?

