The US House of Representatives passed an act voicing strong support for Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters, and Boris Johnson was on Tuesday night locked in a race against time to secure a Brexit deal. Plus, the IMF slashes global growth forecasts, Rudy Giuliani refuses to comply with a congressional subpoena that is part of the impeachment inquiry investigating Donald Trump, and the price of WeWork’s bonds dropped to new lows on Tuesday. Then, the FT’s Laura Noonan tells us why some bankers are still optimistic about the IPO market, even after WeWork’s failed attempt to go public.

